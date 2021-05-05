Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Retail Properties of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.830-0.870 EPS.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 42,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

