Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.33.

RESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

