Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA):

5/3/2021 – Easterly Government Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/28/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/23/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/21/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/14/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/9/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/8/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Easterly Government Properties Inc alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.