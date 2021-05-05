Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.