Research Analysts Set Expectations for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

MCRI opened at $72.47 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.