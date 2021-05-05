Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Clorox Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

