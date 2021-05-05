Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

TFI International stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.