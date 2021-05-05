Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RPC, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 over the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

