Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FATE. Truist raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.