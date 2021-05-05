Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

