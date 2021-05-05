Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

KDP opened at $35.72 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

