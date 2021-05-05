Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

