Renewable Energy Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,674 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,831% compared to the typical volume of 242 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.