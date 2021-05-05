Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 12-Month High at $644.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18), with a volume of 177026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.17).

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 578.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 527.90.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

