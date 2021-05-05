Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,174 shares of company stock worth $42,611. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

