Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Square by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.16. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,540 shares in the company, valued at $38,845,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,160 shares of company stock valued at $302,697,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.