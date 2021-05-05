Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

RRBI traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The stock has a market cap of $401.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

