Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Declares Dividend of GBX 101.60

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,468 ($84.50) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.