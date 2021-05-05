Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qualtrics International (XM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $33.00.

3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00.

Shares of XM stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 2,558,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,703. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

