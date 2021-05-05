Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Boston Beer (SAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM):

5/3/2021 – The Boston Beer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $1,395.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1,395.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1,395.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,325.00.

4/26/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $780.00 to $1,240.00.

4/20/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $18.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,112.17. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,216. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $469.27 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,050.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

