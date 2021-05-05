Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,566.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $26,566.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068922 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

