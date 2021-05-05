Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 1,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $783.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.