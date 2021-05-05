RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.56

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. Sidoti upped their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.69 million, a P/E ratio of -106.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

