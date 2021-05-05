Raymond James Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

PKI traded up C$1.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.59. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$30.75 and a 52-week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

