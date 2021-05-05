Raymond James Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $53.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

