Raymond James Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $37.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,548. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

