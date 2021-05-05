Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.17 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $6,706.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00265609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.69 or 0.01168304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00032334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.15 or 0.00743909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,129.59 or 0.99963977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

