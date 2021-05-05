Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR remained flat at $$11.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

