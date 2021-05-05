Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR remained flat at $$11.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
