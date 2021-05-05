Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $66,266.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

