RAI Finance Trading Down 13.2% This Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $55.21 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

