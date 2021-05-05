Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.92. Radware shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 8,108 shares traded.

The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 4.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 144,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

