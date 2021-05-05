Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

