Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

