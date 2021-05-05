Qwertycoin (QWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $52.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

