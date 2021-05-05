Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $13.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 25 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

