Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

