Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$25,565.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,007.25.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.51 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.