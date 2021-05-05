Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

