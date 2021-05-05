Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases 6,770 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 4.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,032. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.