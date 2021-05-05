Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires 5,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSX by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.