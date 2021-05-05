Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BST. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. 2,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,425. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

