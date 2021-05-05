Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,328,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $747,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

