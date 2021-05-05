Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Securities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Central Securities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Central Securities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at $641,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 12,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

