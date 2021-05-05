Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,779,000 after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,683,605 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

