QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $19.24 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $19.24 million and $1.11 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00266609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.78 or 0.01156641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.36 or 0.00727667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.