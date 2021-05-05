QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 1,460,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,952. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.