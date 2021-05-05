QASH One Day Volume Reaches $776,022.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. QASH has a market capitalization of $40.89 million and $776,022.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

