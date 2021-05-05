Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

LIVN opened at $83.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

