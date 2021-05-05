Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lawson Products, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lawson Products in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $484.76 million, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lawson Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.