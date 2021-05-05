Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enphase Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 236,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

